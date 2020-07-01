Demi Lovato is crazy in love with her boyfriend… The Spice Girls are counting with the return of Victoria Beckham…

The singer Demi Lovato — AdMedia/Starface



June 25, 2020

Demi Lovato wishes a happy anniversary to her boyfriend

Mah Ehrlich, the boyfriend of Demi Lovato, has recently celebrated its 29 years, and the singer took the opportunity to assure him of how she is crazy in love with him. In a long post, Instagram is lit, the interpreter of Sober he lavishes praise on his partner.

“I can spend my days with you without makeup, in a bathing suit and I feel loved unconditionally and accepted as I have never been. I can’t explain it, which are indescribable, a man of sublime “, he shared.

Max Ehrich seems to have been touched by the message of his bride, the publication on the back : “I love you so much, baby.” It’s beautiful the love !

The Spice Girls always hope for the return of Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls without Posh Spice, this is not exactly the same. While Victoria Beckham has always refused to join the girl band that made him famous, and his colleagues, have apparently abandoned the hope of seeing her back in one of the upcoming concerts of the reform. It is, in any case, what was revealed to Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, in an interview for

And Online. “Obviously, we hope [qu’elle va revenir]. We can talk about this all the time. We say all the time “Oh, maybe one day it will come back.” It was really the hope that he would join at the end of the last concert. But, of course, we respect your decision, ” he confided.

Victoria Beckham will still have several chances to get back on your choice, as the Spice Girls have the intention to go on tour again… as soon as the medical situation allows.

The filming of the movie “the Matrix 4” resumes in Germany

The crisis of the coronavirus has not been totally controlled by Germany, and, however, for the team Matrix 4then , the work has already resumed.

TMZ in fact he has published three photos of the stars of the film, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris, so that the return on the set of the film, in Berlin. It is not yet known when the cameras again, but one thing is for sure, according to the publication : the production was resumed.

Anyway, the film is delayed. Warner announced last week that the fourth installment of the franchise not débarquerait in the rooms, only in the year 2022, a year after the original date.