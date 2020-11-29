Demi Lovato is criticized for roasting a turkey on Thanksgiving after rescuing it

The singer had recently rescued turkeys from cruelty on a farm, then roasted one on Thanksgiving.
Demi Lovato is under fire for Thanksgiving dinner, where she roasted a turkey, supposedly not long after rescuing them from ‘cruelty’.
The 28-year-old Skyscraper singer was called a “hypocrite” for first calling for an end to animal abuse by posing with rescued turkeys and then making one herself for Thanksgiving this year.
“I love you @ddlovato and I am proud of your journey… but this has really bothered me. Was it THAT turkey ?! Who longed to live?! ” added another user.
“Demi Lovato murdered a turkey on a Burberry button,” said a third.
“Demi Lovato has sent me signals anyway like adopting a turkey to cook it, I’m spiraling,” said a fourth.
TODAY IN CRINGE: Demi Lovato poses with turkey in photo promoting animal sanctuary that fights animal agriculture. Demi later makes turkey for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/JtShbUWHjz
— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 27, 2020
I love you @ddlovato and I’m proud of your journey ❤️ …but this has really bothered me. Was it THAT turkey?! Who just longed to live?! #Vegan #sorrynotsorry #GoVegan #MercyForAnimals @FarmSanctuary pic.twitter.com/KGznHWYhCf
— Tom ⓥ (@TRMORRS) November 27, 2020
Demi Lovato at an animal sanctuary holding a turkey. Then proceeds to cook a turkey 😭😭😭😭
— Ayyub Ali (@CldBeAyyub) November 27, 2020