Demi Lovato is criticized for roasting a turkey on Thanksgiving after rescuing it

The singer had recently rescued turkeys from cruelty on a farm, then roasted one on Thanksgiving.

Demi Lovato is under fire for Thanksgiving dinner, where she roasted a turkey, supposedly not long after rescuing them from ‘cruelty’.

The 28-year-old Skyscraper singer was called a “hypocrite” for first calling for an end to animal abuse by posing with rescued turkeys and then making one herself for Thanksgiving this year.

TODAY AT CRINGE: Demi Lovato poses with a turkey in a photo promoting an animal sanctuary that fights against animal agriculture. Demi then makes turkey for Thanksgiving, ”wrote one fan.

“I love you @ddlovato and I am proud of your journey… but this has really bothered me. Was it THAT turkey ?! Who longed to live?! ” added another user.

“Demi Lovato murdered a turkey on a Burberry button,” said a third.

“Demi Lovato has sent me signals anyway like adopting a turkey to cook it, I’m spiraling,” said a fourth.

Demi Lovato at an animal sanctuary holding a turkey. Then he proceeds to cook a turkey, ”said another.

