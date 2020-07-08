Demi Lovato is finally happy thanks to music – News Demi Lovato

It has not always been rosy in the life of Demi Lovato. Very soon, the young woman was propelled to the front of the stage and under the spotlight. Result, the interpreter of “I m Ready” with Sam Smith experienced difficult days because of the comments about his physique as a teenager…

But today, everything seems to be in order for Demi Lovato, who has decided not to have to worry about the gaze of the other: “I want a career that has nothing to do with my body, she, as well explained by the hustle and Bustle. I want this to be about my music and my words and my message … and I want a lasting career for which I don’t have to change me.”

Demi Lovato has also been entrusted have suffered the impact of the music industry in their self-esteem: “Music has given me so much joy when I was younger and I have lost this joy from all the hustle and bustle of this industryshe continued. I had the habit of having people look at me the night before a photo session to make sure that I’m not grid or not, will not eat and will not swell the next day.”

Demi Lovato in love!

A couple of weeks ago, Demi Lovato formalized its relationship with Max Ehrich. Since then, the lovebirds no longer hide his love and to fully enjoy their romance. The actor and singer has also been a big support to the artist after the death of his grandfather…

For the anniversary of her lover, Demi Lovato has also directed a few words to his companion: “I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you, because I’ve never felt before. I can’t explain, that are indescribable, beautiful. In the interior as in the exterior, which are of a breathtaking beauty. Also a small beam of positive light in my life and I hope to create more memories of birthdays together.”