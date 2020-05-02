Demi Lovato is finally ready to get back on the music scene?

Demi Lovato has been on a difficult journey and very public about his path to sobriety over the past ten years. It became clear that at the age of 17, she had already had dependency issues very real in addition to facing mental health issues, to eating disorders and self-harm. Now, at the age of 27 years, she finds a strength and courage new to continue to fight for his life and his health to be able to continue to do what she loves.

The struggle of Demi Lovato with drug addiction

Demi Lovato | Mike Pont / FilmMagic

The story of Lovato is similar to many of those who are struggling with addiction, even though they rarely fight in the eyes of the public. There are lies, risk behaviour and a disregard for the future, which becomes incredibly self-destructive.

Lovato has freely admitted in interviews that she knew how to lie and manipulate to hide its dependencies so that it can continue to use, but everyone has their breaking point.

Lovato has had his first spell in rehab in 2010 at the age of 18 years after he attacked one of his dancers relief tour. Although it has followed a detox and that it be moved to a facility of sober life, Lovato has admitted later on that she continued to struggle against cocaine and alcohol and that she was officially not sober up until 2013.

In an interview in 2016 at Glamour magazine, Lovato has told how she felt different now that she was sober compared to her life in 2010, saying: “I feel healthy, I feel happy. At the time, I felt a void in me and I have achieved many things – a person, a substance, a behavior – to fill the void. And now there is more vacuum. The void is filled when I take care of myself…. It was difficult to become sober. “

Why Demi Lovato has he disappeared from the music scene ??

Lovato has been busy throughout his career and has recorded a solo album every year or two from 2008. The last of his six albums released in 2017 and we have not heard new music since the release of her single “Sober” in 2018.

Fans and media have thought of this song as an admission of a relapse, and in fact, they were right. Singing “Sober” at the California Mid-State Fair, she forgot the lyrics of the song, and two days later, she was rushed to the emergency room for a drug overdose apparent. It was a sad day for fans and friends of Lovato, because she had just to announce 6 years of sobriety a few months before.

In the year that followed the overdose of Lovato, little has been heard of the young artist as she focused on herself and on her recovery. During this period, she began to train in brazilian jiu-jitsu and spent time with close friends and family.

She had her first public interview a year after his overdose at the Teen Vogue Summit in November 2019. In her interview, she said: “I’m so tired of pretending that I’m not human,” and also discussed his sobriety as his views on body acceptance.

In the interview, she also hinted at new music to come, something that she had already alluded to earlier publications on the social networks.

Demi Lovato comes out of the new music?

On December 4, 2019, Semi has published a picture all in black on his Instagram with the caption: “The next time you hear from me, I will sing …” The fans and friends responded with enthusiasm with a barrage of support and love.

She has not posted on his own feed from, but she has appeared on the flow of the tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi on the eve of Christmas. In the post, we see a beautiful tattoo on the back of Half showing a woman with wings dark reach to the sky by three birds.

Media sources have speculated that the tattoo could have been inspired by his recent break with the model Austin Wilson. However, the message simply states that it symbolizes the rebirth of his spirit and makes no mention of the boyfriend of short duration.

However, she still has not officially announced when the new music long-awaited fall. If she remains silent until this is the case, we can only hope that it will be soon.