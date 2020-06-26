Demi Lovato is going to launch a new series-documentary about his life – Actu Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is coming out with a season 2. In 2017, the american artist has filmed his first series, a documentary based on her daily life. Entitled “Simply Complicated”, the episodes showed the star with a new angle. This project was a lot more to their fans, that the redécouvraient. The star wanted it to be: “for people to see on my trip. I want to know about my life today instead of thinking about my life before,” confided to Entertainment Tonight.

But since the first season, many things have changed for Demi Lovato. The artist has relapsed, and has not been able to control their addictions. Today, she is the best. With this series, she wants to talk about his career, and, in particular, mental health problems.