DEMI LOVATO IS WORKING ON NEW MUSIC IN THE RECORDING STUDIO

It’s a very productive time for Demi Lovato. After releasing the unreleased single “Commander in Chief” and writing a song for Dixie D’Amelio, the 28-year-old has returned to work on new music in what appears to be a home recording studio.

Demi Lovato hits the studio in new Instagram story. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jzm8iuDTmY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 30, 2020

Last October Demi released “Commander in Chief”, a song with a strong political significance, aimed at President Donald Trump: it is the singer’s response to racial injustice, the COVID-19 crisis, and more that has plagued the United States and not only.

“We were taught when we were young / If we fight for what is right there will be no justice for just some / We will not give up, we will keep our position”, sings the pop star in the song.