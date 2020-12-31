CELEBRITIES

DEMI LOVATO IS WORKING ON NEW MUSIC IN THE RECORDING STUDIO

It’s a very productive time for  Demi Lovato.  After releasing the unreleased single “Commander in Chief” and writing a song for Dixie D’Amelio, the 28-year-old has returned to work on new music in what appears to be a home recording studio. 

Last October Demi released “Commander in Chief”, a song with a strong political significance, aimed at President Donald Trump: it is the singer’s response to racial injustice, the COVID-19 crisis, and more that has plagued the United States and not only.

“We were taught when we were young / If we fight for what is right there will be no justice for just some / We will not give up, we will keep our position”,  sings the pop star in the song.

