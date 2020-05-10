Demi Lovato : it reveals a photo of herself in a bikini non-retouched

“Authentic and real”

Demi Lovato continues her text in a tribute to his body, which allowed him to take and overcome difficult periods of his life, and, explaining that she now wants to stay true to who she is rather than to conform to the standards of someone else. “So this is me, without shame, without fear, and proud to have a body that is beat and will continue to amaze me when I give birth, I hope, one day,” she wrote in the caption. “Anyway, this is me, AUTHENTIC, REAL ! And I love me”, she said before to intimate to his readers : “And you should love you too !”

It also discusses the regimes draconian that she had to follow the course of his career, and that it now sets behind her. “It is so good to be back on tv/at the cinema without me stressing it with a program of strenuous training of 14 hours per day, nor to deprive myself of a real birthday cake by opting for a watermelon covered in whipped cream and candles because I was terrified at the idea of eating a REAL cake and unhappy with a diet drastic at the con”.

The singer and actress had already spoken against the cult of thinness in April, protesting the character grossophobe of an article written on his “silhouette coated”, and published in an american magazine.