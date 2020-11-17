DEMI LOVATO JOKING ABOUT HER CANCELED OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT IS AWESOME

Demi Lovato was the host of the 2020 People’s Choice Awards and opened the show with an epic monologue.

The singer reflected on this difficult year, first in an ironic way, and then launching a message of support.

” I’m excited to be here tonight because this year was the longest three years of my life. Do not get me wrong, it was started in a wonderful way. I performed at the Grammys and I sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl “ began to say.

Then, among other things, he joked about his official lightning engagement with Max Ehrich: ” Covid hit and everything was shut down, so I did what everyone did, I went into quarantine mode and I officially engaged “.

” I didn’t know it could happen, but I’ve hit the end of Instagram four times. I’ve watched seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got engaged, searched for aliens in the desert, so basically what everyone did .”

When you manage to joke about something that has caused us pain, it means that we have managed to metabolize that something and see it with more objective eyes: it is nice to see Demi Lovato making fun of herself on this point of her private life!

Who is your favorite awards show host of all time, and why is it @DDLovato? 👀 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/nEdYV7Ydj9 — E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 16, 2020

She and Max Ehrich officially got engaged last July. They broke up in September because Demi would have understood that the actor had no sincere intentions towards her.

The 28-year-old continued her speech at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards taking a more serious turn: ” During these tough times, we’ve found ways to stay connected and help each other get through. We celebrate the people, the music, the shows, the movies that they helped us get through 2020 “.