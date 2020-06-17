Demi Lovato lives in a house that is completely “invisible” !

The sublime singer Demi Lovato took advantage of a weekend-unusual for a house “invisible” in the heights of Los Angeles !

Demi Lovato arrives to rent a house, almost invisible in the heights of Los Angeles ! In effect, the young man lives in a mansion out of the ordinary … MCE TV tells you more !

Demi Lovato and her lover are not kidding with the containment ! In fact, they have decided to isolate themselves in a house that was almost impossible to see from far away !

In factthe remains in question is fully covered steel… A mirror effect guaranteed ! Therefore, it camouflages itself perfectly into the landscape… Of fact, completely disappears in the horizon !

To take advantage of this romantic getaway in the shelter of the inquisitive eyes Demi Lovato has had a hand in the pocket ! In effect, it is necessary to have 2500 euros for a single nightthis, therefore, is not given !

Demi Lovato, the singer has shared photos of his weekend in this house

There are only 24 hours in the beautiful Demi Lovato has posted photos of her and her beloved in this house, invisible ! Shooting that the young woman was also accompanied by a beautiful legend !

“I’ve spent an amazing weekend in the desert of the magic of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️ .. I went to work on a project, you cans it was so nice to escape for a few days ..Thank you for making me so happy my dear. I love to go on an adventure with you ! “

He wrote the beautiful brunette Demi Lovato ! A cliché that the people who have commented in masse ! In effect, MCE TV offers you the opportunity to discover a couple of comments from the customers !

” Very beautiful these photos ! The interior of this house is crazy ! “” Very nice, the photos a Half… I love the architecture and the decoration of the villa ! “ And we can read in the social network !

