Demi Lovato love: the photos of their getaway with Max Ehrich unveiled – News of Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato love Max Ehrich

After some difficult years due to his health problems and addictions, Demi Lovato seems to have found the smile in the arms of his beautiful brunette of 28 years. Max Ehrich is an actor, singer and dancer american summary on the small screen in several television series.

And while the lovers are inseparable, the rumors of engagement have already been circulating on the web. But according to a source close to the couple, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are not yet ready to move the ring finger: “Rumors of an engagement are not true. It is still very early in their relationship, and of the Half and Max are starting to learn”, it could not be read in the columns of the News of the network.