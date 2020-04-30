Demi Lovato made her debut with ‘Anyone’ in a Grammy maudlin

In “anyone”, Lovato sings her fight against the alcohol and the loneliness in difficult times.
The singer of 27 years was hospitalized in July 2018 after an overdose. In December 2018, Lovato has unveiled his difficulties, stating that she was “sober” and “grateful to be alive”.
Lovato said to Beats 1 Apple Music earlier this week that the song had been written just days before his overdose.
Lovato has stumbled in its first attempt to sing the song, stopping after one line.
After taking a moment to compose, she has picked up and finally delivered a powerful vocal performance.
Some of the lyrics of the song read as follows:
“I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Speaks to my imagination
Entrusted to the alcohol”
and
“A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
No one listens to me
Nobody listens to
I’ve talked to shooting stars
But they always deceive
I feel stupid when I pray
So, why would I pray anyway?
If no one is listening”
“Anyone” has been made available for streaming after its performance.