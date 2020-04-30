Demi Lovato made her debut with ‘Anyone’ in a Grammy maudlin

In “anyone”, Lovato sings her fight against the alcohol and the loneliness in difficult times.

The singer of 27 years was hospitalized in July 2018 after an overdose. In December 2018, Lovato has unveiled his difficulties, stating that she was “sober” and “grateful to be alive”.

Lovato said to Beats 1 Apple Music earlier this week that the song had been written just days before his overdose.

Lovato has stumbled in its first attempt to sing the song, stopping after one line.