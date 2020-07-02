Demi Lovato makes a touching tribute to your grandfather !

Demi Lovato has recently learned of the sad news of the death of his grandfather. Then, it sends a nice message on Instagram.

Suffering for several years already, the great father of Demi Lovato has recently lost the life. The american singer makes him so tribute on Instagram with a message that is very poignant. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Recently, Demi Lovato has learned of the death of a dear and loving grandfather. Very excited, the star of the song and, below, he has paid tribute on Instagram.

“I woke up with the news that my grandfather Perry he died very early this morning. He was sick for several years.”

“So even if I feel relieved that I do not is wrong, it hurts me to say that our family does not have the right to say goodbye with a funeral worthy of the name before a moment “.

“But the reality is, because of this pandemic“. You will understand, Demi Lovato it seems, therefore, very affected by it.

The actress, 27 years old, then continued. MCE TV will tell you more !

Demi Lovato sends a message to her grandfather on Instagram

Very affected by the death of his grandfather, Demi Lovato has described the man that she admires.

“This man loved God fiercely. And it was one of the best preachers I’ve never had the honor of seeing you to spread the word of God.”

” I love you grandpa. I feel that we have not taken more pictures together.”

“But I have so many memories that make me smile until we meet one day. Rest in peace. I love you.”

The message very touching of Demi Lovato has he moved through the fabric. Internet users have responded in droves to the post of singer.

“May you rest in peace… “. Let’s take a look at this touching tribute.

