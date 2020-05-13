Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez: these are the stars who have stopped their studies – News Selena Gomez

These stars studying at home

Some children are very young stars and may not follow a normal education. How to go to class every day when one is filming or on tour? Impossible to reconcile the artistic life and employment of the traditional time. The stars, “Disney” are familiar with this concern. Their success is undeniable, that this is Demi Lovato, who started out in “Camp Rock”, Miley Cyrus with “Hannah Montana” or Selena Gomez with “The Wizards of Waverly Place”. These three female singers and actresses have had to abandon their education, but their parents were required to enroll in courses by correspondence. A good way to secure their future in case.

These stars who drop out of school

There are also stars who have staked everything on their artistic career, and with no regrets. They knew that their passion would lead them to the zenith of glory and have not cheated. Thus, the interpreter of “Teenage Dream” has realized his dream of a teenager having left the course in just 15 years. Lily Allen was very rebellious and the school was clearly not made for it. After changed regularly to school, she has everything. Like them, Vanessa Paradis did not hesitate to embark on his artistic adventure, for better and for worse.