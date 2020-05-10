Demi Lovato now has the green hair and you’ve got to see it

Demi Lovato was in need of a change, capillary drastic for the fall and went with a color that is very little discrete!

Indeed, the singer of “Sorry not Sorry” has opted for THE colour the greater in view of the summer : the famous neon green. It is on the tip of his spikes that Demi Lovato has applied the color flash, a look that’s at once hyper trendy and bold!

The young woman has chosen to wear a similar look to that of Billie Eilish, who she had chosen to color its root rather than its peaks. We love the two looks.

Demi Lovato has made discreet since the last few years, but is currently preparing for her comeback in music. She recently shared a photo of herself in a bikini showing her cellulite, in order to lift the veil on photo retouching constants on social networks, and self-acceptance.