Demi Lovato on the battle: his grandfather died – What Demi Lovato

Not everything is rosy in the life of Demi Lovato. Despite his most recent publications enthusiastic with her boyfriend Max Ehrich, the beautiful has announced a terrible news: the death of his great father.

It is by means of a pair of pictures of him, as the interpreter of “I’m Ready”, a duet with Sam Smith has made a moving tribute to this man who was so important to her: “I woke up learning that my grandfather Perry died this morning”she wrote this Wednesday, July 1.

Unfortunately, due to the health care crisis, Demi Lovato will not be able to say goodbye to she would have liked to do: “He was sick during the last two years, so although I’m relieved that he is freed of his pain, it still hurts to know that our family is not going to be able to say goodbye to a real funeral before time she continued. But it is the reality of this pandemic. This man loved God with courage, and was one of the best preachers I have had the privilege to see bear witness of the word of God. I love you, grandfather, I’m sorry that we don’t have more pictures together, but I have so many memories that make me smile until our next meeting. Rest in peace, I love you.”