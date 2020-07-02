Demi Lovato on the battle : the star pays a vibrant homage to his grandfather

On the evening of Wednesday 1, Thursday 2 July, Demi Lovato announced the death of his maternal grandfather in his account of Instagram.

The black book of Demi Lovato. In your account of Instagram, on the night of Wednesday 1, Thursday 2 July, the singer told a sad news, and announced that his maternal grandfather, Perry Hart, had done his last breath. “I woke up to the news that my grandfather Perry he died at the beginning of this morning“she wrote. If the interpreter Sorry, Not Sorry it has not revealed the exact causes of his death, even said that the deceased, a pastor “love fiercely God“has been “several years of illness.“”I love you grandfather. I feel that we have not taken more pictures together, but I so many memories that make me smile until we meet again some day.“

Your sadness is only amplified by the health crisis caused by the sars coronavirus. Because, as the precise Demi Lovato, Perry Hart will not be entitled to the farewell it deserves. “Always hurts to think that our family is not going to be able to tell you goodbye proper funeral for some time“it’s based on the artist of 27 years, “but it is the reality during this pandemic.“The Covid-19 is particularly striking in the Atlantic. In the united States, and as revealed by our colleagues from the France Info this Thursday, July 2, more than 500 000 in contamination have been identified in only 24 hours. As all the world, and to stop the circulation of the virus, the rallies many are prohibited. A measure that also applies to the Saturday, July 4, national day of the united States and the day is conducive for family gatherings.

A new test for Demi Lovato

For Demi Lovatoit is a further blow to cash, which she encounter with death in July of 2018. Guest on the show The Ellen Show in march 2020, the flowing now of the beautiful days in the arms of american actor Max Ehrich refers to the drug overdose that nearly cost him his life. “I felt totally abandoned then I drank. That night, I went to a party and there were other things, was just three months before I end up in the hospital“she said, acknowledging that the eating disorders, and the lack of support his team had pushed through to the end. “It is important for me to be here and tell you that if you cross him, you can only get by… as you be aware of what is happening to you, you can overcome that and learn to love yourself the way you deserve.“The star is still struggling against his old demons.

