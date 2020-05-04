Demi Lovato post selfies hot… Katy Perry dresses up as a roll of toilet paper…

The singer Demi Lovato — Chris DELMAS / VISUAL Press Agency



4 may 2020

Demi Lovato tantalizes its subscribers Instagram

Demi Lovato posted a selfie damn hot on Instagram, teasing the passage his friend, photographer Angelo Kritikos on the fact that now that she has learned to use the timer of his camera, he is going to have problems ! One can indeed see the star in a stone pool, wearing a gorgeous red bathing suit for the occasion.

“Slide to the right to see how I discovered the timer on my appareil.@Angelokritikos you’re going to have problems,” she wrote in the caption of the pictures, rather caliente !

Katy Perry dresses up as a roll of toilet paper

Katy Perry spares no effort to American Idolas you can see on Instagram. The interpreter Roar has posted on his page of pictures taken in the backstage of one of her latest photo sessions… during which she was disguised as a roll of toilet paper ! You can see the sworn-in of the tv-hook, visibly amused, take the pose on the photo series that she has published, the purpose of which is to vote for candidates of the program.

Eva Longoria shows how to take care of her roots at home

With containment, it’s impossible to go to the hairdresser, and lounges will surely be attacked as early as the 11th of may. So if you have not had a place in your colorist’s favorite, or if you simply don’t want to risk you contaminate out of your home, don’t panic ! Eva Longoria as a spokesmodel for L’oréal and their coloring products, has the solution ! The actress has posted on his page Instagram a tutorial to learn how to take care of its roots.

Of course, the video is in partnership with the brand it represents, but proves that the impossible no one is required.