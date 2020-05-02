Demi Lovato reacts to the engagement of her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama – News Demi Lovato

The year 2020 was completed with difficulty to Demi Lovato after his break with his companion, the mannequin Austin Wilson. As the interpreter of “Give Your Heart a Break” has also learned of the engagement of her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

But not really long memory for old mistakes, the famous singer has agreed to talk about this announcement. And obviously, Demi Lovato is good. As evidenced by the confidences of a source close to the star, this last is “happy to Wilmer as long as he is happyone can read in the E!News. She always wants the best for him in his life and is happy that he has found love.”

As a reminder, Demi Lovato and actor Wilmer Valderrama have started a love affair in 2010 before ending six years later. But the former lovebirds seem to have kept good reports: “They will always be friends and will have a place in the hearts of all. But she also realized that he was not going to be his partner for life and she knows that for a long time. It is passed to something else and took a different direction. She however wants the best.”

Demi Lovato goes back to the slope

After some difficult years due to his addictions to drugs, Demi Lovato seems to be in the mood to deal with them and resume a normal life, and seine. If, unfortunately, next to the heart, it has still experienced a disillusionment, Demi Lovato still find a smile.

On social networks, it has also recently unveiled some new tattoos: “Survivor” writing on her neck, but also an angel carried by doves on the back: “A revival of the spirit” as explained by Alessandro Capozzi, the tattoo of the star.