Demi Lovato reflects on the impact of “revolutionary” Naya Rivera for fans of LGBTQ + and Latinx

Hollywood has lost a bright star and the world is in mourning.

Monday, July 13, Naya rivera it has confirmed the death by the forces of order. She was only 33 years of age.

News The joy The tragic death of alum occurs five days after his disappearance during a boat trip with their 4 year old son in lake Piru in California. The small of the actress, Josey Dorseyhe was found alone in the pontoon boat rented by Naya, on Wednesday, July 8. The son of the singer was discovered wearing a life jacket and appeared to be ” free “, authorities have indicated.

In the light of the The joy The death of alum, many of his former co-stars and friends in Hollywood have taken to social media to express their grief.

Among these celebrities Demi Lovatowho congratulated the actress of 33 years for his incredible impact on the community Latinx and LGBTQ +.

“RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll always appreciate the opportunity to play at your wedding The joy“Demi began her post Instagram.