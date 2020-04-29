Demi Lovato regrets of not ‘being there’ for Miley Cyrus

Demi Lovato would have liked to be more present in the life of his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, when the latter was at the lowest.

The interpreter of ‘Slide Away’ has agreed to entrust the face of her friend, on the occasion of the shooting of the first episode of the tv show of this one called ‘Bright Minded : Live With Miley’, posted on Instagram Live – in which she receives a celebrity with a different day – and came back, with honesty, about his performance, very controversial at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, alongside Robin Thicke, during which she sported a body-colored flesh, dancing explicitly.

Miley said: “For two or three years, I have not worn shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all of this because after the VMAs, where I had worn my cute little body naked, everyone started to compare myself to a turkey and make a turkey in my costume.

“I was so skinny and so pale, and they let me put at the side of the turkey, and I felt so bad that I didn’t port wore a bikini for two years, and nobody thought that I could feel…”

Half, 27 years old, touched by the testimony of his girlfriend, then revealed, with empathy, that she and Miley, 27 years, go through periods where they are either ” close to “, sometimes “remote”.

Half said: “first of All, I am so sad that you have lived this and I had no idea.

“I would have liked to be there, but I wasn’t aware of that, and I have the impression that we have lived through times when we were closer and then more distant, and it is very good, this is what the friends.

“I would have loved to be there for you. But if it were to recur, call me.”

And then, Miley has said that even if sometimes “life goes by so quickly”, they will always be there for one another, in case of need.