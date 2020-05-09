Demi Lovato reveals her tattoo in tribute to his lost friend – Actu Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is living difficult days. And for good reason, the singer has lost a friend, who passed away on October 8. The mannequin Thomas Trussell, aged 31, was found lifeless in his hotel room. He would have died of a drug overdose.

Shocked and shattered by the sudden death of his friend, Demi Lovato has taken the word on social networks by posting two photographs of the deceased: “Devastated. Please, take your loved ones into the arms. Tell them that they are special and that you love them. Make sure that they know”, could you read story Instagram.

A few days after the tragic death of Thomas Trussell, the interpreter of “Sorry Not Sorry” wished to pay tribute to him in her own way: a tattoo on the forearm: “T for Tommy. RIP special angel. I will always love you”, she also commented on his account.