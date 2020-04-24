Demi Lovato reveals the identity of her new boyfriend by mistake

Demi Lovato has appeared by mistake in the “live” Instagram of a young man as you will recognize can be, revealing by the very fact that they are as a couple.

While we are all isolated in our home, celebrities are doing the same, but Demi Lovato has opted to do so with her new boyfriend!

Shortly after her separation with Austin Wilson, we are happy to know that the singer has found love.

The lucky winner is Max Erich, an actor who has played, among others, in The fires of love and even High School Musical 3.

28-year-old, Max is also a singer and dancer without peer. He publishes often enough, however, covers of songs on Instagram.

It is not known exactly when it all started, but we can see that the 15 march, Max has published a photo in the company of dogs a Half, Batman and It.

They have also been photographed outside, both very well protected with gloves and a mask for a Half.

But the index the more adorable their relationship is in a live Instagram made by Max. The young man is at the piano, singing, when-a-Half appears on the screen.

We can see that just before that, Max tries to warn him by saying, “I’m a live!”, but she does not understand. When she realizes, she runs away in the current and the two seem to be a bit embarrassed of the situation.

They are adorable!