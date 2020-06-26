Demi Lovato sang “In The Mirror”, the original soundtrack of “Eurovision song contest: The story of the Fire of the saga” – News of Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato: “In The Mirror”, a title in motion

For the film “Eurovision song contest: The story of the Fire of the saga”, Demi Lovato has invested so much. As reported by his playing partner Will Ferrell, the latter was pleasantly surprised by the good humor of the star. So it was, without difficulty, that he composed the original soundtrack of “In The Mirror”.

In this song, Demi Lovato admits that everyone has a part of shadow self: “Then why does it feel like I am the loneliest girl in the world. As I am the more lonely, more lonely girl. As there is a dark other half of me. A part of me that can’t see. Unless I’m looking in the mirror”. “Eurovision song contest: The story of the Fire of the saga” is finally available.