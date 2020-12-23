DEMI LOVATO SHARED AN IMPORTANT LESSON ON BEING SINGLE

Demi Lovato will give you a boost of confidence and strength, reminding you that you only need yourself to be happy.

The 28-year-old star has been reflecting on being single and the ” best part ” of it and there is a need to take notes.

” The best part of being single is knowing that my happiness doesn’t come from anyone other than myself, ” she wrote in Instagram Stories.

It’s been three months since Demi Lovato canceled her official engagement to Max Ehrich. The actor asked for her hand last July.

After the breakup, there was a hangover that the actor wouldn’t have any sincere intentions towards him and how he’d acted after their romance ended.

Every situation teaches us something and the singer had already shown that she had also treasured this experience, inserting it in an epic monologue on her 2020 at the PCA in November.