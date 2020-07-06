Demi Lovato shares her favorite photo with her boyfriend Max Ehrich – Actu Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is in a small cloud. During the last few months, the american singer is in a relationship with actor Max Ehrich. The two celebrities have gone the containment set, and from then on are inseparable. Wanting to preserve his privacy in a first time, only after several months of relationship, the couple has announced their history, thanks to the clip of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber “Stuck with U”.

Regularly on social networks, Demi Lovato share their love with their fans. And this time, the singer of “I m Ready” was shared, according to her, her favorite photo of your love and of your. All the two to kiss by the sea, with the moon in the light of them: “Well, I think this is my favorite picture of us, and far. Thank you for making me so happy. I love you.”