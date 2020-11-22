DEMI LOVATO SHAVED HALF HER HEAD, THEN CUT THE REST OF HER HAIR: BLONDE AND PUNK!

Breaking an engagement is difficult. Sometimes, however, it is enough to change your look to cut old resentments and transform the energy from sad to vital. If you need a visual reminder of how this popular heartbreak technique can work, check out Demi Lovato.
The pop star has definitely closed the chapter of her ex-boyfriend Max Ehrich with a completely new look. A literally radical change of look: Demi now has very short hair, ombre blonde, and a real tough undercut!
View this post on Instagram
” I did something, ” he wrote in the caption of the first photo with which he revealed to fans that he had cut all of his long hair.
Demi then shared a couple of other photos where she shows off her newly lightened short hair. Performed by celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton, the cut and color are very punk and irreverent, a distinct departure from the long shiny waves or dark bob that the ” Commander in Chief ” singer usually sports.
Along with the new cut comes a noteworthy beauty look: lots of bronzers to sculpt the cheekbone, a shaded cat eye, super drawn eyebrows, and very shiny peach lips.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Although 2020 has stopped us all in more ways than one, life continues and, in Demi’s case, with a new rebirth and most likely a new musical era!