Demi Lovato, she appears ultra-canon in a swimsuit on Instagram ! The temperature increases with the picture of his ass !

This Sunday, may 03, the young woman has posted a series of photos where she appears more sensual than ever ! One thing is for sure, the singer knows how to show her body and their attributes..

Swimsuit one piece red, wet hair and fiery eyes, Demi Lovato has upped the temperature of your swimming pool several degrees !

With the title : “Drag to see how I discovered the self timer function to take pictures. @angelokritikos in trouble boo boo “ this post has created a real buzz !

With not less than 3.5 million likes in a couple of hours, fans of the beautiful brunette is on fire! And all the comments are unanimous, all of them find that the young woman is gorgeous in this swimsuit draped.

Friends of the stars Demi Lovato said it too ! This is particularly the case Ashley Graham, the model of large size is very popular on Instagram, who commented : “my girl is the line of fire “ .

The photos of the beautiful brunette had warmed the canvas on this Sunday of containment ! Apart from her stunning beauty, her fans are delighted to see their favorite star in a great state of form.

Demi Lovato, his fight against his demons

The young woman who has been through a very difficult period after almost dying of a drug overdosehas been fighting for many years against his mental illness and his addictions. In fact, after a stay in a psychiatric facility in 2018, the doctors have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

And it is this disease that has taken away your the addiction to psychotropic drugs. For many years, so it’s loud and clear, that it was cleanDemi Lovato has continued to problems with alcohol and cocaine.

His overdose in July of 2018 it was a real shock for the young woman who felt ready to change their way of life.

In January 2019, thanks to the determination and the constant support of his family and his friends, including Selena Gomez, a childhood friend, Demi Lovato announced on Instagram that she is sober for 6 months.

From that moment, the beautiful brunette, the actress and singer, is dedicated to his music and his well-being. Anddaughter advocates for a healthy lifestyle, and it is assumed that the better the image that it returns.