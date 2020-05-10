Demi Lovato shows her love to Taylor Swift! Actually Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift, singers in good term

Always on the social networks, Demi Lovato explained on the evening of the ceremony, that she had nothing against the performer of “The Archer”, quite the contrary. Once more, she spoke out about this by putting things clear.

“Life’s too short for women to not support other women… Especially when women release great music. Gret job Taylor Swift. Life is too short to be that women do not support them. Especially when these women produce good music. Good job Taylor Swift”. A text posted in the story of the new actress from Will & Grace, which put an end to rumors of disagreements.

Added to this, the response of the long-awaited Taylor Swift. The young woman has reposted the story of Demi Lovato, by commenting : “This is so awesome and put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you Demi Lovato!/It is really adorable and it puts a huge smile on my face, thank you Demi Lovato”.