Demi Lovato single : she already separates the mannequin Austin Wilson

Austin Wilson is a fashion model. The young man resides in Los Angeles, and shared, with his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato, a passion for the tattoo. Austin has several and a Half just to buy a new one, commemorating his recovery post-overdose, which occurred in July 2018.

Before meeting with Austin Wilson, Demi Lovato was in a relationship with Mike Johnson, a former candidate of the issuance Bachelorettethat was épanchée on their first tryst. She has also been in a couple, with Henry Levy, creator of the clothing brand Rich Kids Depressed. They separated in march 2019.

His relationship the most publicized was with the charming Wilmer Valderrama.