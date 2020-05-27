Demi Lovato speaks out on her past in a Disney – Actu Demi Lovato

Before becoming a renowned artist in the four corners of the planet, Demi Lovato began her career alongside Selena Gomez or even Miley Cyrus. The interpreter of “I’m Ready”, a duet with Sam Smith made his debut in the series “Barney and friends” and then in “Prison Break” or “Camp Rock”, for which she won the leading role.

A runaway success that has catapulted the young woman on the front of the stage. Sunday 24 may, Demi Lovato was the guest of the podcast “In Bed with Nick and Megan”.

The opportunity for the artist to talk about his childhood with other young stars recognized: “It was a small group of children that we could not really mix with many people, so we somehow stayed glued together. We called it the “Disney High” because when there are only a few of you can identify with, you start to go out together, you become friends, you argue, and then you break up… It’s just confusing and dramatic, and this is Disney High for you.”

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus are inseparable!

This is not the first time that Demi Lovato discusses her relationship with her former partner Disney. In the columns of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the singer revealed that she was no longer close to Selena Gomez or Joe Jonas, but beautiful and well of Miley Cyrus, with whom she maintains a relationship friendly: “She’s great, and I love her to death and I will love him always. But I think that it is somehow the only one of this age with which I remain in contact”had she explained.

And if today, Demi Lovato has indeed turned the page of his first years at Disney, she continues to participate in operations put in place by the american giant. A few days ago, she has sung for all the Disney fans by transforming into Cinderella!