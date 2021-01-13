DEMI LOVATO STARTS 2021 WITH VERY SHORT HAIR: PASTEL PINK “BOWL CUT”

New year, new hair, at least for Demi Lovato. The pop star posted a video on Instagram revealing that she dyed her new short hair pastel pink.

Last November, the singer revealed that she cut her entire hair in a short, side-shaved cut, but apparently she’s serious about experimenting with all the different ways she can show off the new look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

For 2021, Demi has updated the cut, permanently shortening all strands into a shorter, more rounded ” bowl cut “. She also changed the color from blonde to light pink, a perfect match with the color of the lipstick she wears in the clip.

It’s unclear if this new pink color is permanent or a temporary dye, but one thing is certain: how much do we like pastel hair? A lot, the trend is unstoppable and continues to be reinvented, as no one wants to stop wearing it.