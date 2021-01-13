DEMI LOVATO STARTS 2021 WITH VERY SHORT HAIR: PASTEL PINK “BOWL CUT”

New year, new hair, at least for Demi Lovato. The pop star posted a video on Instagram revealing that she dyed her new short hair pastel pink.
Last November, the singer revealed that she cut her entire hair in a short, side-shaved cut, but apparently she’s serious about experimenting with all the different ways she can show off the new look.
View this post on Instagram
For 2021, Demi has updated the cut, permanently shortening all strands into a shorter, more rounded ” bowl cut “. She also changed the color from blonde to light pink, a perfect match with the color of the lipstick she wears in the clip.
It’s unclear if this new pink color is permanent or a temporary dye, but one thing is certain: how much do we like pastel hair? A lot, the trend is unstoppable and continues to be reinvented, as no one wants to stop wearing it.