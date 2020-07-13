Demi Lovato surprised to see in “Rock Camp” – News of Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato nostalgic? Maybe… Saturday, 11th of July, the interpreter of “I’m Ready” in collaboration with Sam Smith, has decided to review the movie “Camp Rock,” in which she played the leading role, while she was still a teenager.

Through several videos posted on his account Instagram, she sneered at her debut and her character Mitchie Torres: “All of these things, clumsy as I have been able to do in this movie, I can’t”as you can read.

The excerpts she has chosen are also with Alyson Stoner or Joe Jonas: “I told you, up to what point it was uncomfortable”.