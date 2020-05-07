Demi Lovato tease his collaboration with Travis Barker !

Fans of Demi Lovato are thrilled! Their favorite singer will be released as early as this evening a single in collaboration with musician Travis Barker!

Good news for fans of Demi Lovato ! Indeed, the singer is preparing to release a brand new title in collaboration with Travis Barker… MCE TV tells you more !

Tuesday 5mai 2020, Demi Lovato has teasé on Instagram his future title ! In fact, the last one was posted the sleeve of the single in question ! In legend, the singer has also revealed that this piece was in collaboration with musician Travis Barker.

“”I love me spell tomorrow night ! “ wrote the beautiful brunette taking care spraying the drummer ! A publication that people have loved it ! In fact, the post has already more than 400 000 likes… A real record !

The comments are also very positive ! In fact, fans of Demi Lovato seem to be looking forward to écourer this new title… especially since they know that Travis Barker has added his paw !

Demi Lovato : her fans have been looking forward to his next title

As each of the posts to Demi Lovato on Instagramthe last in date was a hit on the social network ! Indeed, users have only one eager to discover his next title, with the talented drummer Travis Barker !

Thus, these latter have expressed their joy via the comments… And it is little to say ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments lovely users ! They are all more adorable than the others !

” Too happy that Demi is back… And more with this musician, it can only be amazing ! “” This song pleases me already ! Half really made a comeback this year, I love it ! “

” Looking forward to hear ” I Love me “, the title is already a dream ! “ And we can read on the social network the beautiful brunette ! We will let you see the cover of the single below !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) the May 5, 2020 at 11 :00 am PDT

