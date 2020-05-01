Demi Lovato: the new album is planned soon ! Actually Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato will release his album ! The american singer is eagerly awaited by his fans. And for good reason, since 2017, the artist has not released. Last year, it had announced to his audience his grand return to the front of the stage. The head full of ideas, she had also posted the progress of its work sessions on its social networks.

More recently, she had taken another decision in relation to the release of his opus. On his account Instagram, she announced to withdraw from the platform in order to devote himself fully to the composition of his album. She had also added : “The next time you hear from me, I will be singing”.