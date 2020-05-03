Demi Lovato : the singer, a couple, with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly ? (Photos) – Latina

Decidedly, Half Lovato goes on to create the surprise. After being mounted on the stage of the Staples Center, during the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards where she has signed a moving rendition by unveiling his all new single, titled AnyoneDemi Lovato has literally caused a sensation at the Super Bowl 2020, which took place on 2 February in Miami. In the Face of millions of viewers, the singer has performed brilliantly The Star-Spangled Banner, the national anthem of the United States. A delivery that has earned him to be commended to the four corners of the world.

Demi Lovato again as a couple ?

It should be said that more than a year after his overdose, Demi Lovato is finally ready to move forward. In effect, all that is now behind it. And for good reason… Demi Lovato seems to have found love after being released with a candidate of reality tv, then with Austin Wilson a dummy with pink hair, a native of Los Angeles. The lucky winner this time ? Rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

In fact, the two lovebirds were spotted leaving Soho House West Hollywooda club reserved for members in Los Angeles, at about 2 o’clock in the morning on Wednesday. On the other hand, a source said Page Six as the convertible and the rapper had been seen to the home of the young woman. Demi Lovato is she finally falling for the right person ? The future will tell us ! For the time being, none of the two artises has confirmed this new…