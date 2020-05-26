Demi Lovato thinks back to their childhood memories !

In a podcast, the singer Demi Lovato looks back on her friendship with Selena Gomez when they were still on Disney Channel.

Somewhat nostalgic of the period of the Disney Channel, Demi Lovato tells what it was like in his life to star in the years 2000 to the sides of Selena Gomez ! ERM you explained everything in great detail.

Do you remember a time when you could spend hours in front of the Disney Channel ? And yes, this we’re not… The time goes by at great speed !

If you feel a lot of nostalgia, you are not the only ones. In fact, Demi Lovato, who performed the role of Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock, think of it often.

Besides, the sweetheart of the actor Max Enrich speaking on the topic in an interview for the podcast “In Bed With Nick and Megan” (In bed with Nick and Megan), which was presented by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

So, Demetria Devonne Lovato, from her real name, tells what looks like the life of a star in the years 2000. And of course, the young woman can’t help but mention Selena Gomez !

“We grew up on the Disney Channel at about the same age … Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, all, and even the cast of High School Musical, all of it. Everyone grew together” she said.

Selena Gomez has away from it

In fact, Demi Lovato insists on their friendship. ” We were a very small group of children and we couldn’t really hear us with a lot of people, so we sort of bonded. “

But years by years, the interpreter of “I Love Me” away from his friends from the Disney Channel. Today, the pretty brunette has no more contact with Selena Gomez.

Yes, Selena Gomez and the singer are lost sight of in growing up. However, Demi Lovato can still count on the support of Miley Cyrus.

“She’s great, and I love her to death and I will love him always. But I think that it is somehow the only one of this age with which I remain in contact “, said this last.

