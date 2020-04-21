Screenshots of a second account Instagram of Demi Lovato prove that it is used mainly for a laugh Selena Gomez, his former girlfriend.



It was several years ago, Demi and Selena were two rising stars mainly known for their roles on the Disney Channel. They were very good friends and even did YouTube videos together.

Then, the time has passed, and the two young women are remote from one another, while remaining friendly on the social networks. For example, when Half sang to Grammy’s in January, Selena was bliss on Instagram.



More recently, during an interview with Harper’s BazzarDemi has finally said clearly that she was no longer friends with Selena. She explained that she would always have love for it, but they were definitely more than friends.

But the fans of Selena Gomez to believe that Half has something to hide. It would have a second account, Instagram private under the name @traumaqueen4eva. The account has since been deleted. We know that it is actually his “finsta” because a fan had recorded a live Half with her new boyfriend Max Ehrich.

Screenshots of the private account were unveiled on the big day this weekend. Among these, one finds a photo of a Half in the company of Selena where she said that this would never happen.

It would also have posted a photo of herself holding a magazine where Selena is on the cover. Half seems to have drawn on the face of Selena and she says that she is “petty”, which means that it is a long memory for old mistakes.

In short, nobody knows if these screenshots are real, or if someone would have created it all on Photoshop. For the moment, neither Selena nor Demi has not commented on the situation.

