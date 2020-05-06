Demi Lovato wants to keep his love life secret !

In a relationship for a few months, Demi Lovato has announced in an interview that she wished her love life remains a secret.

Demi Lovato is in love. But don’t count on it to give you details on his love life.

In effect, the interpreter of I Love Me coos so the past few weeks with a certain Max Ehrich. The latter is an american actor.

The latter has played in american series the most well-known : Ugly BettyThe Fires of Love or even Shake it up ! An artist like her, so.

A few weeks ago, the two lovebirds have therefore been seen coming out of a grocery store in Los Angeles. Protected, the couple wore masks and gloves.

Confined in Demi Lovato, the young man had so accidentally shown his sweetheart to his followers. During a Live on Instagram.

Demi Lovato wants to preserve his love life

Frequently under the spotlight when she is dating someoneDemi Lovato does not wish that his marriage is exposed in the media.

In an interview with Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp, the young woman put the dots on the ” i ” on this new romance. “I have decided to keep my love life for me. I have learned the lesson of my previous dates “.

The young woman continued : “So I would like to keep it to myself. Even if I’d love to tell you more. I just think that it is better that I keep it to myself “, she concluded.

And therefore, it is not the only one to keep his distance on the subject of his private life. Joe Jonas the ex of Demi Lovato does not wish to pour his love life because of the rumors. The last date for the pregnancy of his wife, Sophie Turner.

In the past, Demi Lovato has had a relationship very hyped with Joe Jonas or even Wilmer Valderama, with whom she was even engaged. To live happy, live hidden !

