Demi Lovato: We Can All Change Things Our Own Way

The star reminded people that they can all contribute to change in different ways.

Demi Lovato thinks it is essential to remember that “we can all make a difference in our own way.”

Following the anti-racism demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd in recent days, the 27-year-old star went to Instagram to repost an image that suggests a role for everyone in an ideal society, writing in legend: ” My friend @laurenjauregui has just published this … (…) I find it very useful, especially during a period during which we all wonder how to change things and what is our role in this fight. Remember that we can all make a difference in our own way, as long as we do our best. Here’s something that will help you find your part in it. #blacklivesmatter. “

Former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui did not hesitate to support protesters after the death of George Floyd, however, she recently announced on Instagram that she plans to temporarily move away from the sharing platform in order to find a more “effective” way to fight for justice.

She explained, “I’m going to get away from social media a little bit in order to put something in place in real life and find my role in this fight.”

And although Lauren’s enthusiasm for this cause remains as strong as before, the young woman thinks that the time has come for her to no longer be as online.

She added: “I’m not going to disappear, I’m not going to stop everything, I’m just going away for a moment to find some balance in my life and find an effective way of doing things without having to come here frustrated and in I love you all and I hope you find your balance too and find a way to protect your mental health in these difficult times. “