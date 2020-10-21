DEMI LOVATO WENT ON A HUNT FOR ALIENS AND POSTED HER SIGHTINGS ON INSTAGRAM

There are those who believe that life exists out there in infinite space and those who think that we are alone in the universe: if you are part of the first group, you must see the latest post by Demi Lovato!

The singer has published a series of videos and photos in which points and light trails can be glimpsed, suggesting that they could be UFOs.

He said he did these in sightings in Joshua Tree National Park, California.

He was in the company of some friends and Dr. Steven Greer, whom he tagged in the post. According to the bio, dr. Greer is: ” one of the world’s leading authorities on UFOs, extraterrestrial intelligence and initiating peaceful contacts with extraterrestrial civilizations”.

Demi Lovato also explained that she had made these sightings thanks to the meditation learned through an app: ” In the last two months I have delved deeply into the science of consciousness and have experienced not only peace and serenity as I have never known, but I have also witnessed the more incredibly deep sightings both in the sky and meters away from me. “

Whether you believe in aliens or not, there is something in the singer’s post that is absolutely true and cannot be ignored: the reference to the state of health of our planet.

” This planet is on a very negative path to destruction but we can change it together, ” he wrote in the caption. And again that it is necessary: ​​” Change our destructive habits that are destroying our planet “.

Demi Lovato isn’t the only star to have confessed to believing in extraterrestrial life. For example, recently Post Malone assured that he saw a UFO multiple times!