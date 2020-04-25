Demi Lovato : when Courteney Cox and her daughter are the buzz in reinterpreting one of his titles (video) – Latina

The story does not say if Demi Lovato got wind of this video. On the other hand, what is known is that the sequence of Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette, taking the title from the singer entitled Anyone, has become viral on the web. In fact, this Sunday, march 8, the former star of Friends has posted on his account Instagram a video of her daughter Coco Arquette singing Anyonethe last song of Demi Lovato. Accompanied on the piano by his mother, the teenager aged 15 years old sings the lyrics on her phone with shyness, apologizing even pronounce one of the words of the song containing the word “fuck“. Featuring a very pretty voice, the daughter of Courteney Cox, has nevertheless caused a sensation among the guests present for the little show, but also internet users. While Jennifer Aniston has commented : “Oooh… exactly like his mom taught him… Bravo !”actress Kate Hudson has complimented the lovely duo. “Oh my beautiful, his voice !”, she wrote.

Of his hand, Courteney Cox has revealed in the caption the reason why they are united on this title. “When you have a teenager, you see it barely. It is so much negotiations… Coco me exchanged a song against the possibility that I let her go to a party. I accepted“, has dropped the actress of 45 years.

If the video quickly became viral with over 880.000 likes and nearly 4 million views, we remember with emotion the first time Demi Lovato has interpreted this title on the stage of the Staples Center, during the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards on January 26. In effect, the american singer had signed a performance that is poignant in revealing her brand new single which evokes his descent into hell before his drug overdose in July 2018. The emotion was very palpable, Demi Lovato had had to start its new title after having shed some tears at the beginning of the song. Encouraged by the public, the star was then offered a delivery very touching, accompanied by a pianist.