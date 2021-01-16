CELEBRITIES

DEMI LOVATO WILL OPEN UP ON THE “DARKEST MOMENT” OF HER LIFE IN A NEW DOCUMENTARY

Demi Lovato has announced a new documentary, titled Dancing With the Devil.

The singer will open on the ” darkest moment ” of her life – the reference is to when she was hospitalized for an overdose in 2018 – and on her ascent into the light.

” It’s been two years since I came face to face with the darkest moment of my life and now I’m ready to share my story with the world – said the 28-year-old in a press statement – For the first time, you can see my difficulties and my healing from my point of view “.

Revealing the arrival of the docu-series on social networks, Demi Lovato thanked ” my family, my friends and my fans for having been by my side over the years, while I was learning to grow “.

Dancing With the Devil producer and director Michael D. Ratner added, ” Demi’s willingness to explore the darkest elements of her life will allow audiences to understand everything she’s been through and where she’s going now. Demi struggles. for empowerment and this documentary will answer many questions, providing a real window into the life of one of the biggest stars in the world, who is simply a human being. “

