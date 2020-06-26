Demi Lovato wishes a happy anniversary to her boyfriend

Mah Ehrlich, the boyfriend of Demi Lovato, has recently celebrated its 29 years, and the singer took the opportunity to assure him of how she is crazy in love with him.

In a long post, Instagram is lit, the interpreter Sober, he lavishes praise on his partner.

“I can spend my days with you without makeup, in a bathing suit and I feel loved unconditionally and accepted as I have never been. I can’t explain it, which are indescribable, a man of sublime”shared.

Max Ehrich seems to have been touched by the message of his bride, the publication in return : “I love you so much, baby”. It’s beautiful the love !