Demi Lovato without makeup : it unfolds in natural on Instagram

Is this a new era in the life of Demi Lovato ? Two years after his overdose, the singer seems to have taken over the reins of his life. 2020 starts quite well with its services to two of the most prestigious events of the year.

On Sunday, 26 January, first, she dazzled the stage at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, during the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. During her performance, she performed her new title Anyone. Then, a few days later, on Sunday, 2 February, is in Miami as it shined. At the Super Bowl LIV, Demi Lovato opened the ceremony by singing The Star-Spangled Bannerthe american national anthem. Of what to give him confidence in it !

And it seems to work as the singer, 27-year-old posted a photo of herself au naturel on Instagram. We see her without make-up and quite sublime : “I’ve not done #NoMakeupMonday [lundi sans maquillage, NDLR] for years, but I’m told that, after having posted so many photos with tons of makeup and hair extensions, it was important to show what was underneath”written Half as a caption. She adds that this head, this is the one she has “85 to 90% of the time” while recalling that it is “proud of his freckles, of his dimple in the chin and proud to be loving and accepting as she is”.