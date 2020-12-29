DEMI LOVATO WROTE DIXIE D’AMELIO’S NEW SINGLE “ROOMMATES”

Dixie D’Amelio continues her path in the world of music. The TikTok star just released a new song called “Roommates”, accompanied by a music video that you can see below.

As Dixie explained to herself via a long Instagram post, the single was written by Demi Lovato along with Mitch Allan, M-Phases, Brett McLaughlin, Chloe Angelides, and Nick Lopez. Born as a poem, the text was then turned into a song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dixie 🤍 (@dixiedamelio)

“Roommates” holds a profound meaning that has to do with the important topic of mental health:

” Mental health is something I really struggle with every day and music has become the best way to express it – writes Dixie – I would love to keep talking to you guys about awareness of your own mental health because it is really very important. find the courage to open up in the past, but over time I hope to feel more comfortable (…) Anxiety and depression have taken over my life this year, to the point where sometimes the only thoughts on my mind are not to be here anymore. It’s not that I’m ungrateful, but it’s been so hard to see how many great things have happened in my life with my mind not in the right place. “