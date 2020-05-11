Demi Lovato: zoom in on the men in her life – Actu Demi Lovato

Guilherme Vasconcelos: his first relationship after Wilmer Valderrama

Shortly after his separation with his great love, Wilmer, Demi Lovato puts herself in a relationship with a MMA fighter, Guilherme Vasconcelos. They split in April 2017. Some time later, the release of his documentary, “Simply Complicated” Demi Lovato declares that she is open to a loving relationship with a man or a woman.

Wilmer Valderrama, of his great love

When the couple announced their separation on social networks, their fans did not believe it! After six years of love and many of the health concerns and addictions Half, the two former lovers have decided to stay friends. But the singer of 26 years, always think of his great love and the regrets that sometimes! Together for the 18 years of a Half, they had separated once before getting back together, could not fight their feelings. The separation is a joint decision and the two former lovers are still regularly make statements via the networks. The young singer, who has been close to death, think never stop loving Wilmer, he will be part of her life whatever happens!

Joe Jonas

During his career at Disney and, more particularly, during the shooting of the film “Camp Rock, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato have had a love affair. And the singer remembers the exact moment she fell in love with Joe! After a relationship of six months, Joe decided to break. But the two former lovers have decided to stay friends. A decision that was strongly encouraged by the artist, who was a pity to spoil such a beautiful friendship for a love story of six months. All the more that the break was not chaotic.

Cody Linley, Alexander DeLeon and Trace Cyrus: teenage relationships

In November 2007, Demi Lovato comes out with Cody Linley, an american actor who became known, in particular by playing in the series Hannah Montana, which aired on the Disney Channel. The two actors separated in June 2008. Demi Lovato has 15 years old.

Shortly after, she was in a relationship of four months with Alexander DeLeon, a member of the musical group The Cab. She meets thereafter, the half-brother of Miley Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, with whom she lives a love story during the summer of 2009.