DEMI LOVATO’S “EVIL EYE” NAILS: THE AMULET MANICURE TO DRIVE AWAY BAD LUCK 2020

Demi Lovato has not only faced a global pandemic this 2020, but she has also run away from a toxic relationship. As you may know, the pop star broke her engagement to Max Ehrich last September after discovering that she had no sincere intentions.

What did the 28-year-old do? To extreme evils, extreme remedies, and then she gave herself “Evil Eye” nails, an amulet manicure to drive away all the bad luck of the year.

Famous Los Angeles nail artist Natalie Minerva, better known on Instagram as @nail_swag, shared the new coffin nail set she created for the “OK to Not Be OK” singer:

” Evil eye for Demi Lovato amoooooo these nails 💅🏼✨”, wrote the manicurist in the post caption.

Known as the Eye of Allah, Nazar Bonjuk in Turkish, Evil Eye in English, the symbol of the eye protects against the evil eye and negativity.

However, it has no meaning associated with religion, it is instead an ancient Turkish belief, a country in which the origins of the talisman have their roots.