CELEBRITIES

DEMI LOVATO’S “EVIL EYE” NAILS: THE AMULET MANICURE TO DRIVE AWAY BAD LUCK 2020

Posted on

Demi Lovato has not only faced a global pandemic this 2020, but she has also run away from a toxic relationship. As you may know, the pop star broke her engagement to Max Ehrich last September after discovering that she had no sincere intentions.

What did the 28-year-old do? To extreme evils, extreme remedies, and then she gave herself “Evil Eye” nails, an amulet manicure to drive away all the bad luck of the year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Minerva (@nail_swag)

Famous Los Angeles nail artist Natalie Minerva, better known on Instagram as @nail_swag, shared the new coffin nail set she created for the “OK to Not Be OK” singer:

” Evil eye for Demi Lovato amoooooo these nails  💅🏼✨”, wrote the manicurist in the post caption.

Known as the Eye of Allah, Nazar Bonjuk in Turkish, Evil Eye in English, the symbol of the eye protects against the evil eye and negativity.

However, it has no meaning associated with religion, it is instead an ancient  Turkish belief, a country in which the origins of the talisman have their roots.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top