Demi Moore and Leonardo DiCaprio had a brief affair with the …

In 1997, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis split. The actress finds solace in the arms of Leonardo DiCaprio.
She is neither blonde, nor a model, and thus does not correspond to the type of women we used to see Leonardo DiCaprio attend. And yet, Demi Moore and actor have had a brief affair, in 1997. The actress parted then just Bruce Willis, the father of her three daughters Rumer, Scott and Tallulah. If both were at the time nothing is confirmed, the lovebirds have been seen having dinner together in the restaurant, as the chronicles The Mirror. It was not necessary any more for the rumors to make their way.
Bruce Willis, on his side, took advantage of his celibacy found. At the age of 43, it was said to be then in a couple with Liv Tyler, a 21-year-old, who played his daughter in the film Armageddonand then with Lindsay Lohan, 19 years. Malcolm Crowe in the Sixth sense has never hidden difficulties with monogamy.
“Celibacy, this is awesome”
“No woman can satisfy the impulse natural to a man to procreate, procreate, procreate. The impulse never goes away even after 3, 10 or 100 children“he explained in 1996 in the magazine Playboy. Same sound of bell to Daily Mail : “Celibacy is awesome. I love the women. I’m always the kind of man who looks at the women and said, ‘Whoa !'”
Bruce Willis has since stabilized with the model Emma Heming, with whom he married in 2008 and had two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelynn Penn. Demi Moore, meanwhile, has lived a beautiful and tumultuous love story with Ashton Kutcher, and Vito Schnabel. Leonardo DiCaprio is (for the moment) is happy in the arms of the top model Camila Morrone.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
2/10 –
Thema – Rumer Willis looks like her mother, Demi Moore, with extensions – Demi Moore at the premiere of Corporate Animals at the Sundance Film Festival at the theatre Eccles Center in Park City, lUtah, January 29, 2019
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
3/10 –
Demi Moore – Lucy Liu receives her star on the hollywood Walk Of Fame in the Hollywood area in Los Angeles. Revealed by his role in the series Ally McBeal, she is also famous for his interpretation of Dr. Joan Watson in the detective series Elementary. On the 1st of may 2019
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
4/10 –
Demi Moore greets photographers at his arrival at Barnes and Noble for the dedication of his autobiography, Inside Out, New York, on the 24th of September 2019
© © Tony Mondello / Allpix / KCS PRESSE
5/10 –
Actor Leonardo Di Caprio poses during the photocall of the movie ‘The Revenant’ in Rome, Italy on January 16, 2016. Photo by Tony Mondello/Allpix
© © Splashnews / KCS PRESSE
6/10 –
www.splashnews.com Ref: AOB 290196 Bruce Willis and Demi Moore turn out for THE premiere of ‘The Juror’. Tel: USA 310 821 2666.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
7/10 –
director Quentin Tarantino, actress Margot Robbie, actors Brad Pitt and Leonardo di Caprio attending film “Once upon a time in … Hollywood” photocall at the 72nd Cannes film festival. 22 May 2019 Pictured: Leonardo Di Caprio. Photo credit: maximon / MEGA
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
8/10 –
Premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s movie “Once upon a time in Hollywood” in Rome with Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Leonardo Di Caprio. 02-Aug-2019 Pictured: Leonardo Di Caprio.
© © Splashnews / KCS PRESSE
9/10 –
Rome Movie Photocall Returning, actor Leonardo DiCaprio”s director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu Pictured: Leonardo Di Caprio Ref: SPL1210254 160116
© © Splashnews / KCS PRESSE
10/10 –
Second of two units: The stars of the film arrives at the world premiere of ‘A Few Good Men’ world premiere in Los Angeles. Also shots of celebrities leaving, and theatre marquee. Pictured: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Ref: SPL388129 101292
Picture by: Gary Kaplan Video LLC / Splash
Los Angeles:310-821-2666
New York:212-619-2666
London:870-934-2666