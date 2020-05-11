Demi Moore and Leonardo DiCaprio had a brief affair with the …

In 1997, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis split. The actress finds solace in the arms of Leonardo DiCaprio.

She is neither blonde, nor a model, and thus does not correspond to the type of women we used to see Leonardo DiCaprio attend. And yet, Demi Moore and actor have had a brief affair, in 1997. The actress parted then just Bruce Willis, the father of her three daughters Rumer, Scott and Tallulah. If both were at the time nothing is confirmed, the lovebirds have been seen having dinner together in the restaurant, as the chronicles The Mirror. It was not necessary any more for the rumors to make their way.

Bruce Willis, on his side, took advantage of his celibacy found. At the age of 43, it was said to be then in a couple with Liv Tyler, a 21-year-old, who played his daughter in the film Armageddonand then with Lindsay Lohan, 19 years. Malcolm Crowe in the Sixth sense has never hidden difficulties with monogamy.

“Celibacy, this is awesome”

“No woman can satisfy the impulse natural to a man to procreate, procreate, procreate. The impulse never goes away even after 3, 10 or 100 children“he explained in 1996 in the magazine Playboy. Same sound of bell to Daily Mail : “Celibacy is awesome. I love the women. I’m always the kind of man who looks at the women and said, ‘Whoa !'”

Bruce Willis has since stabilized with the model Emma Heming, with whom he married in 2008 and had two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelynn Penn. Demi Moore, meanwhile, has lived a beautiful and tumultuous love story with Ashton Kutcher, and Vito Schnabel. Leonardo DiCaprio is (for the moment) is happy in the arms of the top model Camila Morrone.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news