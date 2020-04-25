Demi Moore, Charlize Theron and Sharon Stone : trio glamour à Los Angeles

A collection of photographs for us to plunge into the atmosphere of the evening the most anticipated of the year : the Oscars. From February 8 to July 26, 2020, David Friend, editor of creative home, “Vanity Fair” and Wallis Annenberg, philanthropist in american, we invite you to explore Hollywood through the prism of the academy awards, each year immortalised by the photographers of ” Vanity Fair “.

Tuesday 4 February, dozens of actors were invited to discover this exhibition, the espace culturel Annenberg of Los Angeles. Among the more famous, Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis, Charlize Theron, Sharon Stone or Ashley Greene. The former athlete Caitlyn Jenner was also present, accompanied by his girlfriend for a few months, the mannequin Sophia Hutchins. All had come to admire the 125 photographs, sometimes poignant, sometimes legendary, their colleagues, taken over the past 37 years.

“We have found diamonds in the rough “

In an interview with the “Los Angeles magazine “ on the 29th of January last, the curator of the exhibition, David Friend, explained the genesis of this artistic project. “Susan White, former director of photography at “Vanity Fair” and I have covered every page from march 1983 at the launch of the magazine, and each issue that is not connected. (…) Finally, we have found 125 photos. It took us a year. And it was really just the tip of the iceberg, ” he said.

In this exhibition, photos “who have never seen the light” are presented. “We have found diamonds in the rough,” continues David Friend. There was a photo of Quentin Tarantino, he was young and little known, writing “Pulp Fiction“ at the time. “Reservoir Dogs“ came out, so there was a small picture of him in the mag, re-creating a scene from a film that Luis Buñuel and Dali had made called “An Andalusian Dog“, shows the curator of the exhibition. We will have photos obscure to the exhibition and some of the photos the more well-known. “

The mechanism put in place to browse the exhibition, according to David Friend, to live a night at the Oscars. “Visitors will enter on a red carpet with a projection of paparazzi taking pictures of them. Then, they frayeront a way through photographs, cover pages, and projections, and will attend a 20-minute film of Alex Horwitz on the history of the coverage of hollywood’s “Vanity Fair“ and the realization of his number Hollywood 2020, explicit there. At the back, photographer Mark Seliger re-creates the studio put in place during the evening of the annual Oscars, where the winners pose with their awards. “