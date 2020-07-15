Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman… That crack all for the care of the skin of the bio brand !

When many celebrities are succumbing to the same beauty brand, you can afford to think that it is a guarantee of quality. We present to you today the bio brand that you all use !

What we like the most, is know the small habits of our favorite celebrities. What are the products they use and I really like them, what are their gestures, the steps of your routine of skin care etc, So when it was discovered a brand that was unanimously in many of the stars (Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman or Jamie Lee Curtis to name just a few), we wanted to share the information with you !

The brand in question is called Julisis Skin Care. She is a native of the united States, and more specifically Los Angeles. After all, the city of los Angeles it is not the epicenter of the wellness in the world ?! It is not surprising, therefore, thata trademark beauty of california surfing for the well-beingthe ancient power of healing, the cleaning of the beauty etc

The person who is at the origin of this mark is a man : Julius Eulberg. Passionate about wellness, personal development, and the beauty, the practices of the Kundalini Yoga since the year 2012, meditate, practice conscious breathing, and … I wanted to create a brand of organic cosmeticsit is highly effective , that incorporates the concept of of the nature, but also of the science.

But everything has a price ! Positioned in the sector luxury, cosmetics, Julisis skin Care offers products ranging from 45 euros (a deodorant for sensitive skin) to 900 euros … (a cure platinum-based to stimulate the vital functions of the skin). Therefore, we can better understand why this brand is a real favorite among the celebrities in all the world, that do not share our budget ..!

the exercise of good care during these days we want to reach out and send a couple of lines of thanks and appreciation to those who wish to make the best out of these interesting times. we feel that it is appropriate to send July, new year’s greetings again, since it is more appropriate now than ever. in this new year, may have a deep knowledge of its true value, an absolute faith in your unlimited potential, peace of mind in the midst of uncertainty, the confidence to let go when is necessary, acceptance to replace your resistance, gratitude to open your heart, the strength to meet your challenges, great love to replace your fear, forgiveness for yourself and compassion for those who offend you, clear sight to see your best and true path, hope to dispel obscurity, the conviction to make your dreams come true, meaningful and rewarding synchronicities, dear friends who truly know and love you, a childlike trust in the benevolence of the universe, the humility to be teachable, the wisdom to fully embrace your life exactly as it is, the understanding that every soul has its own course of action to follow, the discernment to recognize your own inner voice of truth, and the courage to learn to be in silence and surrender to the moment.. happy year 2020 have a good self-care, your body is your temple, and smeared on pink pearl hydra mask – imagine lying in a bed of roses and soak in the moisture and smells divine. Julius and the JULISIS team #newyearsgreetings #2020 #exercisegoodcare #letgo #peaceofmind #forgiveness #compassion #unlimitatedcompassion #remainteachable #absolutefaith #embraceyourlife #goodselfcare #gratitude #julisis #julisisskincare #honoryourself #unlimitatedpotential #love

