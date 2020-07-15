Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman… That crack all for the care of the skin of the bio brand !

When many celebrities are succumbing to the same beauty brand, you can afford to think that it is a guarantee of quality. We present to you today the bio brand that you all use !

What we like the most, is know the small habits of our favorite celebrities. What are the products they use and I really like them, what are their gestures, the steps of your routine of skin care etc, So when it was discovered a brand that was unanimously in many of the stars (Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman or Jamie Lee Curtis to name just a few), we wanted to share the information with you !

The brand in question is called Julisis Skin Care. She is a native of the united States, and more specifically Los Angeles. After all, the city of los Angeles it is not the epicenter of the wellness in the world ?! It is not surprising, therefore, thata trademark beauty of california surfing for the well-beingthe ancient power of healing, the cleaning of the beauty etc

The person who is at the origin of this mark is a man : Julius Eulberg. Passionate about wellness, personal development, and the beauty, the practices of the Kundalini Yoga since the year 2012, meditate, practice conscious breathing, and … I wanted to create a brand of organic cosmeticsit is highly effective , that incorporates the concept of of the nature, but also of the science.

But everything has a price ! Positioned in the sector luxury, cosmetics, Julisis skin Care offers products ranging from 45 euros (a deodorant for sensitive skin) to 900 euros … (a cure platinum-based to stimulate the vital functions of the skin). Therefore, we can better understand why this brand is a real favorite among the celebrities in all the world, that do not share our budget ..!

>>> Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian… check out the common point among all these celebrities !

>>> The benefits of lemon for skin

>>> CBD : when the cannabis is the symbol of the system in cosmetics

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style